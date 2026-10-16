Contacted by Arsenal and Manchester City, Arda Guler makes decision

Arda Guler was contacted by two Premier League heavyweights, Arsenal and Manchester City. The Turkey attacking midfielder has made his decision over his future.

Having joined Real Madrid in July 2023, Arda Guler has continued to progress at the Bernabeu and has grown in importance as the months have gone by.

Last season, the 21-year-old made 51 appearances, scoring six goals and providing 14 assists. Although he has mainly been used as a number 10, his preferred position, Guler has also played slightly deeper and on both wings of the attack.

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Arsenal and Manchester City contacted Arda Guler during the last transfer window

His use this season, since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, is being closely watched by observers and by the suitors of the Turkey international. According to TeamTalk, Arsenal and Manchester City both contacted the entourage of the former Fenerbahce player this summer.

The aim was to gather information with a view to a possible future transfer.

However, the hope of the two English giants of signing the Madrid gem appears to have vanished. Indeed, Guler, who is used more as a right winger this season, retains an important role at Real Madrid despite the arrival of Mourinho.

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Arda Guler to extend his Real Madrid contract

The 21-year-old has received assurances from the club’s hierarchy that he remains a key part of its long-term plans, with Jose Mourinho and Florentino Perez both admirers of his talent.

So, although the proposals from Arsenal and Manchester City could be interesting, Guler is not expected to leave Real Madrid any time soon, and the club are set to extend the contract of Thibaut Courtois.

TeamTalk claims the Turk’s future is sealed, as he agreed to sign a new deal with the Spanish giants last week. He will therefore soon be tied to Real Madrid until 2031 and benefit from a pay rise in line with his new status.