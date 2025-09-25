Real Madrid will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Atletico Madrid on Saturday afternoon.
Los Blancos sit first in the La Liga table, boasting 18 points from their first six matches, while Atletico are ninth on nine points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
ATLETICO MADRID VS. REAL MADRID
ATLETICO MADRID
Out: Jose Gimenez (muscle), Johnny Cardoso (ankle), Thiago Almada (muscle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Sorloth
REAL MADRID
Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Antonio Rudiger (muscle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe