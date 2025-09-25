[monks data]
Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Team News: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Atletico Madrid on Saturday afternoon.

Los Blancos sit first in the La Liga table, boasting 18 points from their first six matches, while Atletico are ninth on nine points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


ATLETICO MADRID VS. REAL MADRID

ATLETICO MADRID

Out: Jose Gimenez (muscle), Johnny Cardoso (ankle), Thiago Almada (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Sorloth

REAL MADRID

Out: Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Antonio Rudiger (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe

