Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Los Blancos sit top of the La Liga table, boasting nine points from their first three matches, while Real Sociedad are down in 16th on two points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

REAL SOCIEDAD

Out: Yangel Herrera (muscle)

Doubtful: Orri Oskarsson (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Munoz; Kubo, Mendez, Gorrotxategi, Marin, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal

REAL MADRID

Out: Jude Bellingham (shoulder), Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), Endrick (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius

