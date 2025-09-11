Real Madrid will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Real Sociedad on Saturday.
Los Blancos sit top of the La Liga table, boasting nine points from their first three matches, while Real Sociedad are down in 16th on two points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
REAL SOCIEDAD VS. REAL MADRID
REAL SOCIEDAD
Out: Yangel Herrera (muscle)
Doubtful: Orri Oskarsson (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Caleta-Car, Munoz; Kubo, Mendez, Gorrotxategi, Marin, Barrenetxea; Oyarzabal
REAL MADRID
Out: Jude Bellingham (shoulder), Eduardo Camavinga (ankle), Endrick (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Antonio Rudiger (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius