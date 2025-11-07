Real Madrid will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table when they head to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.
Los Blancos are currently top of the division, five points clear of second-placed Barcelona, while Rayo occupy 10th position, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
RAYO VALLECANO VS. REAL MADRID
RAYO VALLECANO
Out: Luiz Felipe (hamstring), Abdul Mumin (knee)
Doubtful: Diego Mendez (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarria; Ciss, Valentin, Diaz; De Frutos, Alemao, A Garcia
REAL MADRID
Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Antonio Rudiger (muscle), Aurelien Tchouameni (hamstring)
Doubtful: David Alaba (calf), Franco Mastantuono (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Guler, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, ViniciusNo Data Analysis info