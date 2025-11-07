Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table when they head to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos are currently top of the division, five points clear of second-placed Barcelona, while Rayo occupy 10th position, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

RAYO VALLECANO

Out: Luiz Felipe (hamstring), Abdul Mumin (knee)

Doubtful: Diego Mendez (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarria; Ciss, Valentin, Diaz; De Frutos, Alemao, A Garcia

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Antonio Rudiger (muscle), Aurelien Tchouameni (hamstring)

Doubtful: David Alaba (calf), Franco Mastantuono (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Guler, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

No Data Analysis info