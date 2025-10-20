Real Madrid could welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold back into their squad for Wednesday's Champions League contest against Juventus at Bernabeu.

The England international has missed Real Madrid's last six matches in all competitions due to a hamstring injury which he sustained in the middle of September.

At the time, there were fears that he could be out for as long as two months, but the ex-Liverpool right-back has made excellent progress in his recovery process.

Alexander-Arnold was able to take part in the first part of Real Madrid's training session on Monday, fuelling suggestions that he could be involved against Juventus.

According to journalist Carlos Rodriguez, there is every chance that the summer arrival will play some minutes against Juve with a view to starting against Barcelona in La Liga this weekend.

Real Madrid vs. Juventus: Alexander-Arnold could return in Champions League contest

Alexander-Arnold has made 10 appearances for Real Madrid, providing two assists, although five of those outings came at the 2025 Club World Cup, having arrived before the start of the competition.

The defender has played four times in La Liga this term, while he has also featured once in the Champions League, but it would be fair to say that the Englishman is yet to ignite his Los Blancos career.

Real Madrid also have Ferland Mendy back in training, with the Frenchman recovering from a thigh problem which has sidelined him in the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign.

Los Blancos could also welcome Dani Carvajal and Dean Huijsen back into their squad for the La Liga game against Barcelona this weekend, but Antonio Rudiger remains a long-term absentee.

Who else is currently injured for Real Madrid?

Dani Ceballos missed out against Getafe on Sunday due to a muscular problem which he sustained during the international break, while David Alaba was forced off at the interval of the team's last league match.

Alaba did not train on Monday due to a calf problem, and the Austrian is widely expected to miss out against Juventus, but Ceballos could be back in the squad.

Thibaut Courtois suffered a knock against Getafe, but Real Madrid's number one goalkeeper is fit for the clash with Juventus, as Los Blancos look to make it three straight wins in the Champions League this season.

