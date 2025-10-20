Real Madrid will assess experienced defender David Alaba after the Austrian was substituted at the interval of Sunday's La Liga contest against Getafe.

Alaba was handed his first La Liga start of the campaign against Getafe, but he only played the opening 45 minutes, with Raul Asencio being introduced at the interval as his replacement.

Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso said after the match that the Austrian had felt something in his calf, and he will now need to be assessed on Monday to determine the extent of the damage.

"Alaba's calf was getting stiff, and we didn't want to take any risks. We'll assess him more closely tomorrow," Alonso told reporters in his post-match press conference.

Alaba has only made three league appearances this season, and there is huge uncertainty when it comes to his future, with the 33-year-old only having a contract until the end of the season.

Alaba was forced off injured against Getafe

Real Madrid are currently missing defenders Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy through injury.

However, Mendy is now back in training, while Alexander-Arnold, Carvajal and Huijsen could all potentially be back in the fold for El Clasico.

Real Madrid battled their way to a vital three points against Getafe, who finished with nine men.

Kylian Mbappe came up with the winner in the 80th minute of the contest, with his goal sending Los Blancos back to the top of the La Liga table ahead of this weekend's clash with Barcelona.

"It was a demanding and complicated match. You have to know how to compete and be prepared for a game that wasn't going to be the prettiest. The team stood up and knew how to work. We were focused and did what we had to do. We're facing next week with good energy," said Alonso.

"We're very happy with how Kylian is doing. He's been decisive with his goals and his participation. Goals give you points, but we need everyone because there's a lot going on behind the scenes."

When are Real Madrid next in action?

Real Madrid will be bidding to make it four straight wins in all competitions when they welcome Juventus to Bernabeu in the league phase of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos will then host Barcelona for the first Clasico of the campaign on Sunday, with the top two in Spain set to lock horns for a fascinating match in the capital.

