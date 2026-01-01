Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Real Betis: Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal latest

By Matt Law | 01 Jan 2026 09:31 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 09:33

Real Madrid will be aiming to start their 2026 on a positive note when they welcome Real Betis to Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Real Betis, who are sixth in the division ahead of their return to action.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Mbappe is set to be absent for at least the next three weeks after suffering a knee injury during a training session on Wednesday.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Overload

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Real Betis)

Valverde was absent for Real Madrid's final two matches of 2025 due to muscular overload, but the midfielder is expected to be back in the squad against Real Betis.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)

Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Carvajal made his return from a muscular injury against Barcelona on October 26, but the experienced defender has since been forced to undergo an operation on a knee problem and will be sidelined until 2026.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao is facing a lengthy time on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back may be absent for the next three to four months.

Brahim Diaz

© Imago

Status: Out

Reason: AFCON

Possible return date: Unknown

Diaz is unavailable for Real Madrid while he represents Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.