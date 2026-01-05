Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Super Cup clash

By Matt Law | 05 Jan 2026 17:31 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 17:32

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will battle for a spot in the Spanish Super Cup final on Thursday night, with the pair meeting in the semi-finals.

The winner of the last-four contest will tackle either Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao in the final.

What time does Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The Spanish Super Cup clash will kick off at 7pm UK time on Thursday night.

Where is Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid being played?

The match will take place at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, North of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

One of the biggest stadiums in Asia, it is expected to be a venue for the 2034 World Cup and has a seating capacity of 63,241.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

The Spanish Super Cup semi-final will be available on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK. On Sky; TNT Sports 1 is located on channel 410.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: What's the story?

Matches between Atletico and Real Madrid are always special, and the pair will lock horns on Thursday night for a spot in the final of the Spanish Super Cup this weekend.

Atletico have won the Spanish Super Cup on two previous occasions, with their last success in the tournament coming in 2014, while they were finalists in 2020.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are the second-most successful side in the competition, lifting the trophy on 13 occasions, with their last triumph coming in 2024.

The pair have already met in Spain's top flight this season, with Atletico running out 5-2 winners, but Real Madrid have been victorious in two of their last three meetings.