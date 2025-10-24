Barcelona lineup vs. Real Madrid: Predicted XI for La Liga champions in El Clasico with Hansi Flick suffering late injury blow

Sports Mole looks at how Barcelona could line up in Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Madrid at Bernabeu.

Barcelona are set to be without the services of Raphinha for Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Madrid.

Earlier this week, it seemed almost certain that the Brazil international would recover from injury to feature in El Clasico, having made excellent steps forward.

However, Raphinha was absent from training on Friday, and it is now believed to be almost certain that he will miss out this weekend in a major late blow for the La Liga champions.

Jules Kounde is also a major doubt, with the Frenchman missing training on Thursday and Friday due to a knock, but Frenkie de Jong has recovered from an illness and is set to be available.

Ronald Araujo is in line for a spot at the back, as Eric Garcia is likely to be needed at right-back, while head coach Hansi Flick has selection issues in the final third of the field.

Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo are definitely out of the match through injury, which could lead to Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres joining Lamine Yamal in the attacking areas.

Fermin scored a treble against Olympiacos in the Champions League last time out, while Rashford netted twice, and this is set to be the Englishman's first involvement in El Clasico.

Barcelona will also again be without the services of injured goalkeepers Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen on Sunday.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Szczesny; E Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Ferran

