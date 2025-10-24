Sports Mole looks at how Real Madrid could line up in Sunday's La Liga clash with Barcelona at Bernabeu.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has big decisions to make when it comes to his defence for Sunday's La Liga clash with Barcelona at Bernabeu.

It is possible that Los Blancos could welcome three defenders back into their squad for El Clasico, with Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen all potentially being available following injury problems.

However, Alonso will be reluctant to start any of the trio considering the nature of their issues, so Federico Valverde is again likely to line up at right-back, with Raul Asencio in the middle.

Asencio had emerged as a doubt for El Clasico when he was substituted in the latter stages of the Champions League clash with Juventus last time out, but the Spaniard was only suffering with cramp.

Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are definitely out of the match through injury, but Dani Ceballos could recover from a muscular problem to make the squad this weekend.

Arda Guler has been a standout player for Real Madrid this season and will again feature in midfield, while there should be a start for Jude Bellingham, who scored his first goal of the campaign against Juventus.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are certainties in the final third of the field on Sunday, while Franco Mastantuono should also feature from the first whistle, with the teenager making an excellent start to his career at Bernabeu.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappe, Vinicius

> Click here to see how Barcelona could line up for the match

No Data Analysis info