Albacete vs. Real Madrid: Predicted Los Blancos XI for Copa del Rey contest including debut for wonderkid

By Matt Law | 12 Jan 2026 11:17 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 11:18

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso will make wholesale changes to his starting side for Wednesday's Copa del Rey last-16 clash with second-tier side Albacete.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON) and Ferland Mendy (hamstring) are sidelined on Wednesday night.

Antonio Rudiger (knee) and Federico Valverde (knee) need to be assessed due to issues that were suffered during the Spanish Super Cup, while Dean Huijsen could be given a rest due to his recent fitness problems.

Kylian Mbappe was a second-half substitute in the Spanish Cup final against Barcelona on Sunday night, but a recent knee issue makes a start here unlikely.

Andriy Lunin is in line to feature between the sticks for Los Blancos, while Dani Carvajal and David Alaba could both be introduced at the back.

Arda Guler, Dani Ceballos and Franco Mastantuono are also in line to feature from the first whistle, with Gonzalo Garcia potentially leading the line.

There could also be a Real Madrid debut for Thiago Pitarch, with the 18-year-old in line to receive his first minutes for the senior side.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Lunin; Carvajal, Alaba, Carreras, F Garcia; Guler, Ceballos, Pitarch; Rodrygo, G Garcia, Mastantuono