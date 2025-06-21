Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly unlikely to feature in the group stage of the Club World Cup.

Mbappe missed Real Madrid's opening match of the competition against Al-Hilal due to illness, and it was later revealed that the France international was suffering with acute gastroenteritis.

The former Paris Saint-Germain attacker spent time in hospital recovering from the illness, but he was released the same day and has since been at the club's training base.

Mbappe is over the worst of the relatively short-lived illness, but according to Cadena SER, it is highly unlikely that he will be available for the team's next two matches.

Los Blancos will be bidding to record their first victory at the Club World Cup when they tackle Pachuca on Sunday, before finishing their challenge against Red Bull Salzburg on June 27.

Mbappe 'unlikely to face Pachuca, Salzburg'

Mbappe is allegedly yet to return to training, making it almost impossible for him to feature against Pachuca.

Depending on how his recovery progresses, there is believed to be a slight chance of the forward taking on Salzburg, but no risks will be taken when it comes to the 26-year-old.

Mbappe scored 43 goals and registered five assists in 56 appearances for Real Madrid last season.

In his absence, Gonzalo Garcia started through the middle against Al-Hilal, finding the back of the net, and the expectation is that he will continue as the centre-forward against Pachuca.

Can Real Madrid qualify for round of 16 on Sunday?

Real Madrid are currently second in Group H on one point, two points behind the leaders Salzburg.

Salzburg will qualify for the round of 16 with a win against Al-Hilal on Sunday, but Real Madrid would not be certain of a spot in the next round even if they manage to beat Pachuca in Charlotte.

Pachuca are the only Group H team that can be eliminated from the competition on matchday two, and that would be the case if they were to lose to Real Madrid, who were far from their best in their tournament opener with Al-Hilal.