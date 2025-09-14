Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Real Madrid could line up in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Marseille.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso will have to choose between Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold in one of his key selection decisions for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Marseille.

Alonso has alternated his right-back options in the first four league games of the season, with Carvajal getting the chance to play the full duration of Saturday’s 2-1 over Real Sociedad.

As a result, Alexander-Arnold could return for the midweek fixture, especially as Alonso may want to take care with Carvajal following his relatively recent comeback from a long injury layoff.

Dean Huijsen was controversially sent off at the Reale Arena, but with his ban only applicable for La Liga, he will be free to start in central defence alongside Eder Militao.

Former Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras should retain his place on the left side of the back four, having started all four matches this season.

Federico Valverde only featured as a substitute on Saturday following his long trip back from representing Uruguay, but the midfielder should return in the middle of the park with Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler.

Argentine youngster Franco Mastantuono is another player who is in line for a recall, with the 18-year-old pushing to replace Brahim Diaz on the right flank.

Vinicius Junior is expected to get the nod over his compatriot Rodrygo on the left wing, while the prolific Kylian Mbappe will continue to lead the line.

The Frenchman will be looking to continue his red-hot form, having started the season with six goals in six games for club and country.

In regard to absentees, Los Blancos will head into matchday one without the services of Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy and Endrick, while Eduardo Camavinga is a doubt for the fixture.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe



