Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi record with latest Champions League appearance

Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest-ever player to reach 100 Champions League appearances, breaking the record previously held by Lionel Messi.

The legendary Messi, who has recently retired from international duty with Argentina, was 28 years and 84 days old when he made his 100th Champions League appearance.

However, Mbappe has now broken that record, with his 100th appearance in the competition coming at the age of 27 years and 298 days old.

As expected, the forward was named in the starting team for Real Madrid's clash with Roma in the European Cup on Wednesday night.

Kylian Mbappé is the youngest-ever player to reach 100 Champions League appearances (27y 298d). Lionel Messi's record is broken (28y 84d). ? https://t.co/QxB7jmGlop — Squawka (@Squawka) October 14, 2026

Mbappe breaks Messi's Champions League record with Roma appearance

Mbappe made 64 of those appearances during his time with PSG, boasting a record of 42 goals and 26 assists in the competition for the French giants.

The attacker also featured nine times for Monaco in the European Cup.

Mbappe is currently making his 27th appearance for Real Madrid in the Champions League, scoring 23 goals and registering two assists.

There remains criticism of the Frenchman, with many questioning whether Los Blancos have become a better team since his arrival on a free transfer.

However, there is little doubting his success on a personal level, having found the back of the net on 94 occasions in 113 appearances, in addition to registering 14 assists.

Real Madrid have work to do in their Champions League clash with Roma, with the Spanish giants currently trailing 1-0 heading towards the 30-minute mark.

Vinicius Junior was restored to the Los Blancos lineup on Wednesday fresh from the news that he has been handed a four-game domestic ban, which will rule him out of El Clasico on October 25.