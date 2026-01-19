Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Monaco: Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao latest

Real Madrid will host French side Monaco at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening in the league phase of the Champions League, with Alvaro Arbeloa aiming to steady the club after a challenging few weeks.
The former Los Blancos defender was appointed head coach earlier this month following Xabi Alonso’s departure, having previously overseen Real Madrid’s youth teams and Castilla.
Arbeloa’s early spell in charge has brought mixed fortunes, including a surprise 3–2 Copa del Rey defeat to Segunda Division outfit Albacete, before a response arrived with a La Liga victory over Levante as he adjusts to first-team management.
Madrid will now look to build on that momentum when they face Monaco in Europe on Tuesday night.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Monaco.
Antonio Rudiger
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Monaco)
Rudiger is a major doubt for the Champions League clash with Monaco after sustaining a knee injury during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Calf
Possible return date: Unknown
Ferland Mendy has been ruled out of the tie due to a calf problem, with the French defender having made just three appearances for Real Madrid this season.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)
Alexander-Arnold sustained a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, with the England international expected to remain sidelined until the start of February.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao is expected to be sidelined for several months with a serious hamstring injury, and it remains unclear when the Brazilian will be available for selection again.
Brahim Diaz
Status: Out
Reason: AFCON
Possible return date: January 24 (vs. Villareal)
Diaz endured a turbulent end to his Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Morocco, missing a stoppage-time penalty before the Atlas Lions were eventually beaten by Senegal in extra time on Sunday.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Defender Alvaro Carreras will miss the clash with Monaco due to suspension, having received a yellow card in the December match against Manchester City.