Roma vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Real Madrid will continue their Champions League league stage campaign with a clash against Roma on Wednesday night.

Jose Mourinho's side beat Inter Milan 2-1 in their European opener last month, while Roma drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce in their first game in the 2026-27 league stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Roma vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Roma vs. Real Madrid being played?

The Champions League match between Roma and Real Madrid will be played at the Italian outfit's home ground of Stadio Olimpico.

The last clash between Roma and Real Madrid at Stadio Olimpico came in the group stage of the 2018-19 Champions League, with the La Liga club recording a 2-0 victory.

How to watch Roma vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 and TNT Sports 10.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Roma and Real Madrid?

Real Madrid were far from convincing in their win over Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday, but it was a win nonetheless, and Mourinho will now be aiming to guide Los Blancos to their second Champions League victory of the campaign against Roma on Wednesday evening.

It would be fair to say that the Spanish team are yet to click into gear this season, and there are plenty of stories surrounding a potential fractured dressing room.

The show goes on, though, and Real Madrid will now head to Rome to tackle a Roma outfit that drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce in their Champions League opener on September 10.

The hosts will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw with Como in Serie A.

Real Madrid have a strong record against Roma throughout history, having won eight of their 12 matches in the Champions League, suffering three defeats in the process.

> Our full preview of Roma vs. Real Madrid can be viewed here