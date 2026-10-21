Thibaut Courtois backs Kylian Mbappe over Lamine Yamal and questions Ballon d'Or voting criteria

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has insisted that nobody performed better individually than Kylian Mbappe last season, but admits that Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal could hold the advantage in the 2026 Ballon d'Or race because of his trophy-winning achievements.

With the prestigious ceremony scheduled to take place in London on Monday, October 26, debate continues over whether individual brilliance or collective success should carry greater weight in determining the world's best player.

Mbappe and Yamal are among the leading contenders for the award following contrasting but outstanding campaigns, with both players making significant impressions at the 2026 World Cup.

The France international finished as the tournament's leading goalscorer with 10 goals, although his country ultimately finished fourth, while Yamal helped Spain lift the trophy.

The Barcelona youngster also celebrated success in La Liga, providing another major achievement to strengthen his candidacy.

Courtois, however, believes Mbappe's individual displays should be enough to earn him the accolade, despite Real Madrid's failure to win major silverware during the period under consideration.

Speaking in an interview with DAZN, the Belgian questioned how voters balance performances and trophies, while revisiting the controversy surrounding Rodri's victory in 2024.

? | "Jouw keeper is gek." – Thibaut Courtois over het Ballon d'Or-debat en onze drie Belgische genomineerden. ??? https://t.co/Dt3JhnHtvA — DAZN België (@DAZN_BENL) October 21, 2026

Courtois backs Mbappe over Yamal despite World Cup disappointment

Courtois made his preference clear when discussing the leading candidates for this year's award.

"I think Kylian deserves it, but people vote according to their own logic," the Real Madrid goalkeeper explained.

The 34-year-old then raised a question that has frequently dominated Ballon d'Or discussions: should the prize reward the outstanding individual performer or a player whose contributions have resulted in major trophies?

"Do we choose someone who has won titles or someone who has been above everyone else throughout the season, even without winning anything?" Courtois asked.

"I'm thinking particularly of Kylian. I believe that individually, nobody has been better than Kylian, but unfortunately, we didn't win anything collectively."

The Belgian's assessment reflects the contrasting circumstances surrounding the two candidates.

Mbappe delivered exceptional goalscoring performances for club and country, particularly at the World Cup, where he claimed the Golden Boot despite France missing out on a place in the final.

Yamal, meanwhile, enjoyed success on both domestic and international stages, establishing himself as one of the most influential players in Spain's World Cup-winning side.

Courtois acknowledged the teenager's achievements, although he maintained that Mbappe had been the superior individual performer at the tournament.

"For me, Lamine Yamal had a slightly worse World Cup, but he won the World Cup, the league title with Barcelona and had a good year overall," he said.

His comments were not intended to dismiss Yamal's candidacy, but rather to highlight the difficulty of comparing two players whose achievements offer different arguments for the award.

The 2026 Ballon d'Or will take performances across the 2025-26 season and the summer World Cup into consideration, with journalists from 100 countries voting for the men's prize.

England captain Harry Kane is another prominent contender after enjoying a prolific campaign with Bayern Munich, illustrating the strength of the competition facing both Mbappe and Yamal.

© Imago

Courtois revisits Rodri's controversial 2024 Ballon d'Or victory

Courtois also used the 2024 Ballon d'Or result to illustrate why he believes the voting criteria can be difficult to understand.

On that occasion, Manchester City midfielder Rodri received the award after winning the Premier League and helping Spain triumph at Euro 2024.

The decision proved controversial in Madrid, where Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal had both enjoyed exceptional campaigns that included Champions League success.

Courtois admitted that he had expected one of his Real Madrid teammates to win the prize and suggested that Rodri had actually been more deserving in the previous season.

"I thought it hadn't been his best year, even though he won the European Championship with Spain," the Belgian explained.

"The previous year, when City won the Champions League, I think he would have deserved it."

Rodri had played a pivotal role in Manchester City's historic treble-winning campaign in 2022-23, helping Pep Guardiola's side win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

However, Lionel Messi ultimately claimed the 2023 Ballon d'Or after leading Argentina to victory at the 2022 World Cup.

For Courtois, the contrasting outcomes demonstrate why it is difficult to establish a consistent formula for assessing individual performances against collective achievements.

The goalkeeper acknowledged that the process can be difficult for voters, particularly when leading candidates have excelled in different circumstances.

His comments arrive at a significant moment in the football calendar.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are preparing to meet in El Clasico on Sunday, October 25, just 24 hours before the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or is announced at the London Palladium.

The ceremony will mark the award's 70th anniversary and its first appearance in the British capital, with the venue chosen in recognition of Stanley Matthews, the inaugural winner in 1956.

Mbappe and Yamal are expected to be central figures in both the build-up to the Clasico and the subsequent awards ceremony, although performances in Sunday's match will not alter what they achieved during the 2025-26 campaign.

Courtois has made his preference unmistakable, but he also recognises that Yamal's collection of major trophies could prove decisive.

Whether the voters place greater emphasis on Mbappe's individual excellence or Yamal's success with Barcelona and Spain will become clear when the award is presented on Monday evening.