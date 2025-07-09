Rangers announce the signing of a Wolverhampton Wanderers defender on loan, their sixth new addition of the summer transfer window.

Rangers have announced the signing of defender Nasser Djiga from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old becomes Russell Martin's sixth signing of the summer transfer window as the Gers boss continues to strengthen his squad ahead of his first season in charge of the Scottish giants.

“I am very happy to join Rangers, it is one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and in Europe,” Djiga told the club’s official website.

“I will try to give everything, to play every game and I think it is the best team for me. I just want to play and enjoy football with the team.

Martin added: “Nasser is someone who, despite still only being 22, has garnered valuable experience in both the UEFA Champions League and Premier League.

“We believe he has all the attributes required to thrive here at Rangers in the upcoming campaign and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell continued: “We are delighted to bring Nasser to the club on a season-long loan.

“He is a player with the necessary physical and mental profile to flourish both domestically and in Europe, and we look forward to seeing his development under Russell and his coaching staff.”



? A new face at St. George's Park pic.twitter.com/pdsHMnLYGI

— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 9, 2025

Who is Rangers’ new signing Nasser Djiga?

Djiga, an eight-cap Burkina Faso international, began his career in his homeland with Vitesse before moving to Europe to join Swiss giants Basel in 2021, featuring in their Conference League campaign.

The centre-back then made 20 Ligue 2 appearances on loan at French side Nimes before joined Red Star Belgrade on a temporary basis for the 2023-24 campaign, featuring prominently in their league and cup double-winning season in Serbia.

Red Star opted to sign Djiga permanently last summer and he started in all eight of the club’s League Phase fixtures in the Champions League, while also helping them to an unbeaten first half of the campaign.

Djiga’s performances caught the attention of Wolves, who signed the youngster on Deadline Day in February of this year. He made his Premier League debut against Bournemouth before featuring in four more matches before the season concluded.

The defender has now decided to continue his development on loan at Rangers and has linked up with his new teammates for pre-season training at St George’s Park.

He could make his debut for the Gers in their first competitive fixture of the new season against Panathinaikos in Champions League second-round qualifying on July 22.