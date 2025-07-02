Rangers announce the signing of defender Emmanuel Fernandez on a permanent deal from Peterborough United.

Rangers have announced the signing of defender Emmanuel Fernandez from Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old, who will wear the number 37 shirt at Ibrox, moves to Glasgow for an undisclosed fee and has put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

Fernandez becomes Russell Martin’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window after Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons and Joe Rothwell, the latter of whom was unveiled as a new Gers player just a few hour earlier.

Commenting on his transfer to Rangers, Fernandez told the club’s official website: “I am honoured, it is a huge club with a great fanbase and I think I can kick-start my career and have a good journey here.

“I was shocked when I heard about Rangers because it is such a big club but it was the place I wanted to be.

“I haven’t played at this level, there will be a lot of life changes for me, but it is something I want to be part of and I can’t wait to get started.”

Martin: ‘Fernandez has a huge amount of potential’

Head coach Martin added: “Emmanuel is a young defender with a huge amount of potential, and I am excited to welcome him to the club.

“He has a strong physical presence, is a commanding defender and I believe in this environment we can help him develop and provide him with the opportunities to take his game to the next level. I’m looking forward to welcoming him into the group and getting to work."

Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell continued: “I am delighted Emmanuel has joined the club, he is a really promising young defender who we hope can have a big future at this football club.

“We have been impressed with his development and journey from non-league football to League One and the dedication, work rate and ambition he has shown. I am excited to see what he can achieve here at Rangers with the support of the staff on and off the pitch.”

Fernandez leaves Peterborough after enjoying a breakthrough 2024-25 season in League One, making 30 senior appearances and chipping in with five goals, while he also won the EFL Trophy with the Posh, playing eight times in the competition.

The towering 6ft 4in centre-back began his career with Brentford and then experienced spells with Gillingham and Ramsgate before moving to Peterborough in 2021.

Fernandez will now link up with Martin’s first-team squad for pre-season ahead of Rangers' first competitive match of the new campaign against Panathinaikos in a Champions League second-round qualifier, with the first leg taking place at Ibrox on July 22.