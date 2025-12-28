Preview: Rangers vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 28 Dec 2025 12:40 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 12:40

Rangers and St Mirren, two teams at opposite ends of the Scottish Premiership table, will clash on Tuesday at Ibrox Stadium.

The Gers are third in the standings with 32 points from 18 league fixtures, while the Saints are ninth with 18 points from 17 games.

Match preview

Rangers, after facing a tumultuous start to the 2025-26 season, have started to turn their fortunes around in recent weeks and months.

The Gers started the campaign under the management of Russell Martin, but after recording five wins, six draws and six losses in his 17 matches at the helm, the manager was dismissed from his role.

That miserable opening to the term included Rangers recording their worst-ever start to a Scottish Premiership season, accumulating only eight points from their first seven fixtures, and they were only able to pick up another point in their clash with Dundee United under interim management on matchday nine.

Danny Rohl was eventually appointed the next permanent boss at Ibrox, and while the German has suffered five defeats in his 14 games in charge, there have been clear signs of improvement.

Nowhere has that been more obvious than in the Scottish Premiership, where Rohl has picked up seven wins, two draws and just one defeat, rapidly leading Rangers up to third in the standings.

Now trailing second-placed Celtic by just six points and league-leading Hearts by only nine, while also boasting a game in hand on top spot, Rangers will be looking to extend their superb Scottish Premiership run by claiming another three points on Tuesday.

Rohl's side will take plenty of confidence from their recent run of results in the league, while they have also lost just once at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership all season, alongside four wins and four draws.

© Iconsport / PA Images/Iconsport

However, Rangers do face a St Mirren side enjoying a strong streak of results in recent weeks, and the Saints also boast an impressive record in this fixture in their most recent meetings.

The Saints, who started the Scottish Premiership campaign with only two wins from their opening 14 fixtures, have now won two and drawn two of their last four league games, as well as recording a sensational Scottish League Cup final victory over Celtic.

Marcus Fraser's opener and Jonah Ayunga's second half brace secured a stunning 3-1 victory over the Bhoys, with Stephen Robinson leading the Saints to just their second-ever Scottish League Cup trophy.

Those results, combined with taking two wins and two draws from their last four meetings with Rangers, will give St Mirren huge belief heading into this encounter.

A victory could also lift the Saints to eight points clear of the bottom two and to within four points of the top six, while they also boast at least a game in hand on several of the teams around them.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W L W W D D

Rangers form (all competitions):

W L W L W D

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

D W W D L L

St Mirren form (all competitions):

D W W W D L

Team News

© Imago

Rangers are without Bailey Rice, Derek Cornelius, Nedim Bajrami, Oliver Antman and Rabbi Matondo due to injuries, while Nasser Djiga is away on international duty.

After bouncing back from their defeat to Hearts with a 1-0 win over Motherwell, Rohl could name a similar side in this one, including goalscorer Thelo Aasgaard alongside Mohammed Diomande, Djeidi Gassama and Youssef Chermiti in attack.

Meanwhile, St Mirren are only expected to be without the services of Keanu Baccus, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Following their significantly improved run of results in recent weeks, Robinson could name an unchanged team against the Gers, with Scottish League Cup final hero Ayunga leading the line.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Sterling, Fernandez, Meghoma; Barron, Raskin; Aasgaard, Diomande, Gassama; Chermiti

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, King, Freckleton; McMenamin, Phillips, Gogic, Idowu, John; N'Lundulu, Ayunga

We say: Rangers 2-1 St Mirren

Although the Saints are enjoying a stellar streak coming into this one, as well as boasting an impressive recent record in this fixture, the Gers remain the favourites to claim all three points, especially given their superb league form since Rohl's arrival.

