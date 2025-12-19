Preview: Hearts vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 19 Dec 2025 14:03

First takes on third in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon when Hearts welcome Rangers to Tynecastle Park.

The Jambos are top of the table with 38 points from 17 fixtures, while the visitors are third with 29 points from 16 games.

Match preview

Hearts fell out of the Scottish Premiership top four for the first time since returning to the top flight in 2021-22 as they placed fourth last season, but the Jambos have responded brilliantly in the new campaign.

Under the guidance of new manager Derek McInnes, Hearts remained undefeated in normal time in all of their first 17 matches across all competitions - the only loss coming on penalties to St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup second round.

That remarkable run included nine wins and three draws in the Scottish Premiership, featuring wins over both Celtic and Rangers, leaving the Jambos superbly placed at the top of the standings.

McInnes' men eventually tasted their first Scottish Premiership defeat on matchday 13 to Aberdeen (1-0), which coincided with a worrying run of three draws and one loss in four matches, allowing Celtic to quickly close the gap at the top of the table.

However, Hearts returned to winning ways with a pivotal 2-1 win over Celtic, followed by a 2-0 win over Falkirk, and that has restored the Jambos' lead to six points - albeit with the Bhoys having played one game fewer.

McInnes will be looking for his side to maintain their momentum with another win on Sunday as they aim to further strengthen their first-placed position, and that is especially the case with Celtic's ongoing struggles under new boss Wilfred Nancy.

A victory over the Gers could extend their lead to a significant nine points over second place, while also moving them 12 points clear of Sunday's opponents.

Rangers are, however, proving to be a formidable force in the Scottish Premiership under new boss Danny Rohl, who has significantly improved the team's fortunes in the league following that dismal start to the term.

Russell Martin guided the Gers into the 2025-26 season and endured a disastrous start to the term, eventually being dismissed from his role after managing only five wins, six draws and six defeats from his 17 games in charge.

That dismal start featured their elimination from the Champions League qualifiers, as well as accumulating only eight points from their first seven Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Following a 2-2 draw with Dundee United under interim management, Rohl was appointed as the new permanent boss, and while the manager has had an inconsistent time at the helm, Rangers have significantly improved in the league.

Rohl may have managed only six wins, three draws and four defeats from his 13 matches, but he remains undefeated in the Scottish Premiership with six wins and two draws from eight league games - quickly leading the Gers up the table and into third place.

Aiming to continue his Scottish Premiership unbeaten run, as well as potentially move level on 32 points with Celtic and close the gap to the current league leaders, Rangers will be desperate for all three points on Sunday.

Surprisingly, the Gers have been at their best on the road this season, picking up 16 points from eight away games and remaining the only team yet to be defeated on their travels in the league, giving the visitors plenty of confidence heading into the encounter.

However, Hearts are the only team still yet to be beaten at their home ground in the Scottish Premiership, with five wins and three draws from their eight league games at Tynecastle Park.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

W W D D L D

Hearts form (all competitions):

W W D D L D

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W W D D W W

Rangers form (all competitions):

W L W D D D

Team News

Hearts remain without Beni Baningime, Calem Nieuwenhof, Ageu and Finlay Pollock due to injury issues, while Pierre Landry Kabore is unavailable for selection due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Claudio Braga scored his eighth goal of the Scottish Premiership campaign in last weekend's 2-0 win over Falkirk, and the forward should continue alongside Lawrence Shankland and Alexandros Kyziridis in attack.

As for Rangers, Bailey Rice, Derek Cornelius, John Souttar, Nedim Bajrami, Oliver Antman and Rabbi Matondo are all out of action through injury, while Nasser Djiga is away on international duty.

Clinton Nsiala is likely to make his first Scottish Premiership start of the season alongside Emmanuel Fernandez in central defence due to the absence of several centre-backs, while Jayden Meghoma and James Tavernier could start at full-back.

Further forward, Youssef Chermiti may continue to lead the line, with Mikey Moore, Mohammed Diomande and Djeidi Gassama potentially playing just behind the striker.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Halkett, Findlay, Milne; McEntee, Devlin; Kyziridis, Magnusson, Braga; Shankland

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Nsiala, Fernandez, Meghoma; Barron, Raskin; Moore, Diomande, Gassama; Chermiti

We say: Hearts 1-1 Rangers

While Hearts are unbeaten at home in the league, Rangers are yet to taste defeat on their travels, leaving this game with all the signs of being a hard-fought encounter, and with that in mind, we are predicting a draw.

