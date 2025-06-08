Preview: Serbia vs Andorra - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Serbia and Andorra, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking their first win on the road to World Cup 2026, Serbia will aim to get off the mark against Group K minnows Andorra when the teams meet on Tuesday.

Following their brave display at home to England, the visitors hope to cause an almighty upset in Leskovac, while the hosts need maximum points in their pursuit of a top-two finish.

Match preview

Serbia's start to the current World Cup cycle was delayed until this month, having had to fight to retain their top-tier status in the UEFA Nations League status back in March.

After finishing third in their League A section, Dragan Stojkovic’s men contested a two-legged relegation/promotion playoff with Austria, and second-leg strikes from Nemanja Maksimovic and Dusan Vlahovic sealed a 3-1 aggregate victory.

That also extended the Serbians' unbeaten sequence to four matches, as they continue to rebuild following a sub-par showing at Euro 2024.

The Eagles most recently travelled to Tirana, where their quest to qualify for a third straight World Cup got underway on Saturday, against old foes Albania.

A huge police presence was on hand, aiming to avoid scenes that led to the equivalent fixture's controversial abandonment 11 years ago, as the pair played out a goalless draw.

Both nations are vying with group favourites England - and to a much lesser extent, Latvia and Andorra - to make the top two, with second place sufficient to secure a place in the playoffs.

Serbia now host the latter in Leskovac, knowing that anything other than victory from their first-ever meeting could cost them dearly.

Though Andorra occupy a familiar position, sitting bottom of Group K after three matches, they come into their fourth qualifying contest buoyed by pushing England improbably close at the weekend.

The world’s 173rd-ranked nation had previously lost 1-0 to Latvia and then 3-0 to Albania, but they put up quite a fight against the toothless Three Lions, who were European Championship finalists less than 12 months ago.

Long-serving coach Koldo Alvarez saw his side frustrate a star-studded English attack for long spells, though they still fell to a 1-0 defeat at their temporary home in Barcelona.

A tiny microstate with scarce playing resources, Andorra finished rock-bottom of their Nations League group and have only won one of their last 26 fixtures, failing to find the net in any of the last five.

So, they still head to Serbia in hope rather than any expectation of picking up a point, with autumn games against Estonia and Latvia surely providing their best chance to get off the mark.

Serbia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

Serbia form (all competitions):

Andorra World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

Andorra form (all competitions):

Team News

Despite his side firing a blank on Saturday, Serbia boss Dragan Stojkovic is set to persist with a 3-4-1-2 formation against Andorra, with three men fighting for selection up front.

Luka Jovic was benched as Dusan Vlahovic and all-time top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic linked up at the weekend, but that could change at Stadion Dubocica. Whatever the hosts' starting XI, Mitrovic will surely feature at some stage, earning his 100th cap.

As captain and goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic is sidelined by a thigh injury - while Torino's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic joins brother Sergej Milnkovic-Savic in exile due to disagreements with Stojkovic - Chelsea stopper Djordje Petrovic should keep the gloves.

Meanwhile, Andorra will rely on Iker Alvarez of Villarreal B between the posts, starting behind a likely five-man defence.

That back line could feature 35-year-old captain Marc Vales, who is set to join Mitrovic in becoming an international centurion.

Five-goal striker Albert Rosas Ubach - his country’s joint second-top scorer - missed out on this month's squad, so Santa Coloma striker Ricard Fernandez is favourite to plough a lone furrow up top.

Serbia possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Erakovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Nedeljkovic, Gudelj, Maksimovic, Terzic; Samardzic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic

Andorra possible starting lineup: Alvarez; Borra, Llovera, Vales, C. Garcia, San Nicolas; Rodrigo, Guillen, Babot, Cervos; Fernandez

We say: Serbia 3-0 Andorra

Serbia's reserves of firepower mean they should comfortably take care of business at home to plucky Andorra, who pose very little threat up front.

After the Tricolors kept England in check for most of their last match, they may be running on fumes, allowing the hosts to pick gaps in their dogged defence.

