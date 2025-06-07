England secure a 1-0 victory as they struggle past Andorra on Saturday evening, maintaining their flawless record in group K of UEFA 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

England secured a 1-0 victory as they struggled past Andorra on Saturday evening, maintaining their flawless record in group K of UEFA 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

The result solidifies England's standing at the top of the group with nine points from three games - six above second-placed Albania - while Andorra remain bottom without any points thus far.

In a clash that England were expected to assert their dominance and show their quality, the first 45 minutes was extremely lacklustre, as despite the Three Lions holding 83% of the ball, they failed to truly test Andorra goalkeeper Iker Alvarez, leaving much to be desired from Thomas Tuchel's men in the second half.

England burst out of the blocks as Harry Kane swiftly opened the scoring just five minutes into the second half, but the Three Lions then reverted to their slower first-half tempo, with the score ultimately remaining 1-0 when the final whistle blew.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

England may have won and maintained their flawless record in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, but there are reasons for concern after today's performance.

No disrespect to Andorra, but the Three Lions are expected to brush aside teams of this quality, but that simply did not happen over the course of the 90 minutes, as England struggled to break down the opposition defence.

A lack of willingness to take a risk - by taking on a defender or playing an inventive pass - meant England consistently played the safer ball and took the easy option, something that suited Andorra as it took all intensity out of their attacking play and meant they could comfortably hold their defensive shape.

There was, at least, one goal for England fans to celebrate, as Kane struck the decider, and while the three points is all that truly matters at this stage, the Three Lions faithful will be hoping for significantly improved performances in their next fixtures.

As for Andorra, while they will be pleased to have not lost as heavily as many would have predicted before the match, they never showed any real signs of attacking intent, with Jordan Pickford not making a single save throughout the game.

ANDORRA VS. ENGLAND HIGHLIGHTS

Harry Kane goal vs. Andorra (50th min, Andorra 0-1 England)



Harry Kane opens the scoring! ⚽ He becomes the first player to score in each of a mangers 1st 3 matches in charge of @England since Peter Crouch#ITVFootball | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/f8dYcbew1K

— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 7, 2025

England finally have the breakthrough, who else but Kane!

Curtis Jones plays a clever pass behind the Andorra defence to Kane, whose effort is expertly saved by Alvarez, but the rebound falls to Noni Madueke.

Madueke fires the ball back across goal and finds Kane at the back post, where the striker stretches and taps into the empty net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NONI MADUEKE

In a match that largely lacked imagination and creativity in the final third, Madueke was a rare shining light for the Three Lions throughout the match.

Madueke was one of very few players that were willing to play direct and attack their opposite number, highlighted by his three successful dribbles, four key passes and the assist for Kane's goal.

Jones was also a positive inclusion, inverting into midfield from right back and helping England dictate the tempo, while also creating two big chances.

ANDORRA VS. ENGLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Andorra 17%-83% England

Shots: Andorra 4-20 England

Shots on target: Andorra 0-10 England

Corners: Andorra 0-12 England

Fouls: Andorra 13-9 England

BEST STATS



Harry Kane (72) has now scored more international goals than Miroslav Klose (71). And he's done it in 31 fewer appearances. ??????? pic.twitter.com/0DCr1njku3

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) June 7, 2025



450 - Harry Kane's opener was his 450th senior career goal in all competitions for club and country. Heap. pic.twitter.com/HKFlPqNoej

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 7, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Andorra's hunt for their first points in group K will continue when they travel to the Dubocica Stadium to face Serbia on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, England maintain their 100% record in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, but their attention now turns to an international friendly clash with Senegal on Tuesday.

