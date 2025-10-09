Preview: Latvia vs Andorra - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Latvia and Andorra, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Andorra will be aiming to avoid a sixth straight defeat in Group K when they continue their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign with a clash against Latvia on Saturday.

The visitors are rock bottom of the section, failing to pick up a single point from five matches, while Latvia are fourth, claiming four points from their five matches to sit four points behind second-placed Albania.

Match preview

Latvia have only actually scored twice in their five 2026 World Cup qualification matches, but they have been able to claim four points, boasting a record of one win, one draw and three defeats.

Four points have left them in fourth in the section, four points behind second-placed Albania, demonstrating the importance of picking up all three points here if they are to have a realistic chance of finishing second.

The national team have never qualified for the finals of a World Cup, but they did compete at Euro 2004, picking up one point from their three matches to exit the tournament in the group stage.

Paolo Nicolato's side beat Andorra 1-0 in the reverse match back in March, but they have lost three of their last four in the section, being overcome by England, Serbia and Albania during that run.

Latvia have faced Andorra on 12 previous occasions and are unbeaten, recording eight wins, but four draws should give the visitors confidence, with their latest stalemate proving to be a 1-1 in September 2022.

Andorra have actually avoided defeat in four of their last seven matches against Latvia, and all of those have been competitive meetings, so this will not be a one-sided affair on Saturday.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been another tough qualification campaign for the Tricolours, who have only ever managed to win four matches in qualification campaigns for a World Cup.

Koldo Alvarez's side are bottom of Group K, losing all five of their matches, conceding 10 times and scoring zero, but there have been some positive signs.

Indeed, Andorra lost just 1-0 and then 2-0 to England, and their performances in those two matches were excellent from an organisation point of view, so there is a base to build from.

The visitors will also enter this match off the back of a solid goalless draw with Estonia in a friendly in September, and they will follow the Latvia clash with another World Cup qualifier at home to Serbia on October 14.

Latvia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

WLDLL

Latvia form (all competitions):

WLDDLL

Andorra World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

LLLLL

Andorra form (all competitions):

LLLLLD

Team News

Latvia are once again expected to have Dario Sits at the tip of their attack for Saturday's World Cup qualification fixture with Andorra; the Atletico Madrid B striker has two goals in seven caps for his country, and it is likely that he will be given the nod through the middle.

Nicolato set his team up in a back five against Albania last time out, and that should again be the case here, with Luzern's Andrejs Ciganiks set to be a notable starter at the back.

Eduards Daskevics, meanwhile, is likely to operate in the number 10 position, with Lukass Vapne operating in a deeper midfield area for the home side.

As for Andorra, Pau Babot is suspended on Saturday due to the milestone yellow card that he picked up in the clash with England, so there will have to be a change in midfield, with Eric Vales in line to start.

Cucu is the leading attacking goalscorer in the squad with two, and the 26-year-old is set to continue in an advanced area this weekend.

Meanwhile, Max Llovera and Christian Garcia are both set to continue in the middle of the defence.

Latvia possible starting lineup:

Zviedris; Jurkovskis, Melniks, Cernomodijs, Balodis, Ciganiks; Varslavans, Vapne, Zelenkovs; Daskevics; Sits

Andorra possible starting lineup:

Alvarez; Borra Font, Llovera, C Garcia, Oliveira, San Nicolas; Tapia, M Vales, E Vales, Cervos; Cucu

We say: Latvia 1-0 Andorra

Andorra are capable of making this a tricky match on Saturday, and it would not be a complete shock to see a draw, but we just have a feeling that Latvia will have enough to navigate their way to an important victory.

