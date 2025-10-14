England manager Thomas Tuchel gives a jovial response when asked about the Three Lions fans' chants towards him in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Latvia in World Cup 2026 Qualifying Group K.

The German oversaw his side's qualification for next year's showpiece with two games to spare in Riga, where the travelling faithful were in terrific voice all evening following some critical comments from Tuchel.

The former Chelsea boss was less than impressed with the atmosphere in last Thursday's 3-0 friendly win over Wales, labelling the England support "silent" and claiming that he could only hear the visiting support at some stages.

Those that made their way to Latvia on Tuesday responded emphatically to Tuchel's comments, bellowing out chants such as "Thomas Tuchel, we'll sing when we want", and "Are we loud enough for you?" almost immediately after kickoff.

Fans also directed: "Tuchel, give us a song" to the England manager, who briefly acknowledged the away support with a thumbs-up in the first half, and he had nothing but positive words to say about the Three Lions faithful tonight.

Thomas Tuchel smiles at England fans question after Wales criticism

Asked about the fans' songs by ITV Sport at full time, a smiling Tuchel replied: "I got some stick in the first half but fair enough and well done, good sense of humour and no problem. It was brilliant support from start to finish."

England supporters had plenty to cheer at the Daugava Stadium, where an Anthony Gordon strike kicked off the goal rush before Harry Kane's quickfire brace on the stroke of half time.

The Three Lions took their foot off the gas against Wales after going 3-0 up, but they went for the jugular against Latvia and added another two goals to their tally courtesy of a Maksims Tonisevs own goal and late Eberechi Eze strike.

England players took the time to celebrate with their fans at full time, and Tuchel lifted the lid on the dressing room feel after a "very aggressive" performance from his team in Riga.

"Such a good mood in the dressing room," Tuchel added. It feels very different because it is our dream to go to America and now we made it with another good performance and top result. Very happy.

"We play very aggressive with a high press. It is a very physical game. Everyone needs to buy into the idea because otherwise you cannot press so high. The guys train on a high level, the group is a very good group and it is a pleasure to coach them. Step by step we are getting there."

The England stat that backs up Tuchel's "aggressive" claim

To Latvia's credit, the hosts did try to play out from the back and beat the England press whenever they won possession back, but Tuchel's men hustled, harried and forced two fatal mistakes from the 11 Wolves.

Kane's first of the evening and Eze's late strike both came from England pressing high and winning the ball in the hosts' half, and the Three Lions registered a total of 24 high turnovers on the night.

To date, England have never made more high turnovers in a senior men's international match - since records began after the 2014 World Cup - demonstrating the aggressiveness that Tuchel highlighted in his post-game interview.

As well as that collective achievement, captain Kane broke another two goalscoring records in Tuesday's win, surpassing Gary Lineker and Nat Lofthouse in the process.

