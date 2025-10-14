England striker Harry Kane breaks another two national team records in the Three Lions' 5-0 thrashing of Latvia in World Cup 2026 Qualifying, as the Three Lions book their spot in next year's tournament.

England skipper and Bayern Munich talisman Harry Kane added another two goalscoring records to his CV in the Three Lions' pivotal 5-0 win over Latvia in World Cup 2026 Qualifying.

The Three Lions guaranteed their spot at next year's tournament in Riga, where Kane struck twice alongside efforts from Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon and an own goal from Maksims Tonisevs.

The Tottenham Hotspur legend was absent from last Thursday's 3-0 win over Wales on account of an ankle problem, but he showed no ill effects on Tuesday, firstly firing in a terrific left-footed strike from inside the D.

Kane then doubled his tally for the evening from the penalty spot after having his shirt pulled by Latvia captain Antonijs Cernomordijs, giving the goalkeeper the eyes before coolly sending him the wrong way.

The 32-year-old sought to complete his hat-trick with an injury-time free kick in the second half, and while that effort flew over the crossbar, he had already written two new chapters of history for the national team.

Latvia 0-5 England: Harry Kane breaks two goalscoring records en route to 2026 World Cup

Thanks to his brace in Riga, Kane has now scored more than once in more games for England than any other man, registering at least two goals in 13 separate senior internationals.

The Bayern striker was previously joint top of the pile with Nat Lofthouse, who scored at least twice in 12 different games for England, but Kane is now in yet another league of his own.

In addition, Kane has now struck more goals for the England senior men's team while playing for a foreign club than any other player, netting a total of 18 goals for his country while donning the Bayern Munich kit.

The Three Lions captain has usurped Gary Lineker in that particular category, as the latter hitherto held that record with 17 goals for England while representing Barcelona between 1986 and 1989.

Kane's double for England saw the 32-year-old prolong his prolific start to the season domestically and internationally, as the 32-year-old has already struck a marvellous 18 goals in 10 games for Bayern across all competitions in the 2025-26 campaign.

Latvia 0-5 England: Is Harry Kane in the form of his life?

Kane's astonishing early-season form has led to early whispers of a potential Ballon d'Or crowning in 2026, and the striker agreed with the assessment that he is in the form of his life when asked by ITV Sport at full time.

"I'd say so," Kane replied. "The numbers are there but the way I'm feeling on the pitch, the way I'm seeing passes, the runs, physically I'm in a good place. I'm in a good moment and long may it continue."

England boss Thomas Tuchel also labelled Kane the best number nine he has ever worked with, adding: "He's on top of the list. He's in top shape, physically and mentally, full of confidence, and he's a pleasure."

Boasting a perfect 18 points from six games, England are now unassailable at the top of Group K, holding a seven-point lead over second-placed Albania with just two matches to go.

The Three Lions - who are also yet to concede once in Group K - close out their qualification campaign at home to Serbia on November 13 and away to Albania on November 16.