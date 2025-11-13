Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's World Cup 2026 qualifier between Portugal and Armenia.

Portugal will round off their Group F campaign with a clash against Armenia on Sunday afternoon.

Roberto Martinez's side are top of the section, two points clear of second-placed Hungary, and a win here would see them book their spot in the finals of the 2026 World Cup.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does Portugal vs. Armenia kick off?

Portugal against Armenia will kick off at 2pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Portugal vs. Armenia being played?

The contest will take place at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

The stadium, which has a seating capacity of just over 50,000, has been Porto's home since 2003, and it is the third-largest football ground in Portugal.

How to watch Portugal vs. Armenia in the UK

TV channels

Portugal and Armenia will not be shown live on a UK television channel.

Online streaming

Amazon Prime Video will be showing the 2026 World Cup qualification fixture between Portugal and Armenia.

Highlights

The official X account for Amazon Prime Video is expected to show the best incidents from the fixture between Portugal and Armenia, including any goals which are scored in the Group F fixture.

What is at stake for Portugal and Armenia?

Portugal will enter the match off the back of a shock 2-0 defeat to Republic of Ireland on Thursday night, so the national side have been made to wait to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Martinez's side are top of Group F, two points clear of second-placed Hungary and three clear of Republic of Ireland in third, so a win over Armenia would make sure of first spot in the section.

A defeat could potentially see them have to accept a playoff spot, though, and the national team will want to avoid that possible scenario at all costs.

Armenia only have pride to play for in this match, with the visitors set to finish fourth in the section regardless of what happens in their final fixture in Group F.

Yegishe Melikyan's side have now lost their last three World Cup qualification fixtures, including a 1-0 home defeat to Hungary on Thursday.

