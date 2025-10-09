Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Portugal could line up for Saturday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.

Portugal will be without Joao Neves and Joao Cancelo for Saturday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Neves has withdrawn from the squad with a hamstring injury, while Al-Hilal’s Cancelo is still nursing a hamstring problem of his own that has kept him sidelined since the middle of September.

Lazio’s Nuno Tavares was recently added to Roberto Martinez’s squad, but Nuno Mendes is set to start at left-back this weekend, while Nelson Semedo and Diogo Dalot battle it out for a place at right-back.

While goalkeeper Diogo Costa is expected to retain his starting spot between the sticks, Martinez will weigh up whether to select Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio or Renato Veiga alongside Ruben Dias in the heart of the defence.

Ruben Neves played as a centre-back in Portugal’s 3-2 win over Hungary last month, but he could move back into his favoured midfield role alongside Vitinha in the absence of Joao Neves.

Joao Palhinha is another midfield option available to Martinez, but Manchester United and Manchester City captains Bruno Fernandes are more likely to link arms with Vitinha in the middle of the pitch.

Few will be surprised to see 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo lead the line; the Al-Nassr forward has already scored three goals across two 2026 World Cup qualifiers and has also netted four times in five previous appearances against Ireland.

Ronaldo could be joined in the final third by wingers Francisco Conceicao and Pedro Neto, while Rafael Leao and Joao Felix are also among the attackers in contention to feature in some capacity.

Portugal possible starting lineup: Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Bernardo, Vitinha, Fernandes; Conceicao, Ronaldo, Neto

