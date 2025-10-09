Sports Mole takes a closer look at Cristiano Ronaldo's career record for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention to make his 224th international appearance for Portugal when they take on the Republic of Ireland at Estadio Jose Alvalade in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The Al-Nassr forward will be searching for his 30th goal in all competitions since turning 40 years of age having already scored 23 goals at club level and six on the international stage.

In total, Ronaldo has scored a world-record 141 international goals for Portugal in his illustrious 22-year career and he has had success in front of goal against the Republic of Ireland over the years.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Ronaldo's career record against the Boys in Green.

Cristiano Ronaldo's record vs. Denmark

Played: 5

Won: 3

Drawn: 1

Lost: 1

Goals: 4

Assists: 1

Since making his international debut for Portugal as an 18-year-old back in August 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo has faced the Republic of Ireland a total of five times across all competitions, including three friendlies and two World Cup qualifiers.

Ronaldo was unable to find the net in his first two meetings with the Boys in Green. In his first, the forward played for 70 minutes in a 1-0 friendly defeat in Dublin back in February 2005, before featuring for 65 minutes in a 5-1 victory at a neutral venue in New Jersey nine years later.

However, CR7 made his mark in dramatic fashion against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier held in Faro-Loule in September 2021, heading home an 89th-minute equaliser and a 90th-minute winner to help Portugal come from behind and win 2-1.

Two months later, Ronaldo also played the full 90 minutes in the return fixture during the qualification phase, but he could not make the net ripple in a goalless stalemate.

Ronaldo’s most recent encounter with Ireland was in June 2024 - a friendly in preparation for the European Championship - and he scored two second-half goals with his left foot in a 3-0 victory in Aveiro. The forward almost netted a hat-trick, but his deflected free kick prior to his brace smacked the post.

CR7 has therefore scored four goals across two home encounters with Ireland, but he is yet to net against the Boys in Green on foreign soil.

