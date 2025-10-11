Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the World Cup 2026 qualifying clash between Portugal and Hungary.

Portugal will be bidding to make it successive wins over Hungary in their 2026 World Cup qualification section when the two teams lock horns on Tuesday night.

Selecao das Quinas have triumphed in each of their last four matches with Hungary, scoring 10 times in the process.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Group F contest.

What time does Portugal vs. Hungary kick off?

The World Cup qualifying clash will kick off at 7.45pm on Tuesday night.

Where is Portugal vs. Hungary being played?

The match will take place at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

The ground is the home of Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and boasts a capacity of 52,095.

How to watch Portugal vs. Hungary in the UK

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Amazon Prime Video Sport will show highlights of the best incidents throughout the match, including the goals and major incidents.

Portugal vs. Hungary: How many times have the two nations met?

Portugal and Hungary have locked horns on 15 previous occasions throughout history, and it is the former that comfortably lead the head-to-head, boasting 11 wins.

Hungary have held Portugal to four draws but have never beaten them, so there is some history on offer in this match, as Nemzeti Tizenegy look to overcome Portugal for the first time.

The last meeting between the two sides took place in September 2025, with Portugal running out 3-2 winners; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were on the scoresheet for Roberto Martinez's side.

