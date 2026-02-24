Nottingham Forest transfer news: Evangelos Marinakis could address "major problem" by selling regular starter

By Darren Plant | 24 Feb 2026 12:26

Nottingham Forest may allegedly give consideration to selling Igor Jesus during the summer transfer window.

The Premier League club paid in the region of £10m to sign the Brazil international from Botafogo.

He has since contributed 12 goals and two assists from his 35 appearances in all competitions, a respectable return in what is his first ever season in English football.

However, seven of his strikes, from as many games, have come in the Europa League, with the 24-year-old having struggled in the Premier League.

His return of two goals and one assist from 26 outings has contributed to Forest sitting just two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Could Marinakis sell Jesus after just one year at City Ground?

As per former scout Mick Brown, who was speaking to Football Insider, it is increasingly plausible that owner Evangelos Marinakis will be open to cashing in on Jesus.

On the back of squandering openings against Liverpool on Sunday, Brown feels that Marinakis will consider offers for the player.

He said: "I’ve never been particularly impressed when I’ve watched him, and it was the same against Liverpool, I thought he was very wasteful with the chances he had.

“Given the position Forest are in, looking over their shoulders and fighting against relegation, they need a striker who can score goals on a consistent basis.

“I don’t think Jesus is going to be that type of player for them, he’s got some convincing to do but he’s already had time to do that and he hasn’t.

“He’s looked good in the Europa League, but his Premier League form has been a major problem for Forest, because that’s where they need him most."

© Imago / News Images

Would Jesus sale suit both Forest and player?

When considering that Jesus accumulated 23 goal contributions (17 strikes, six assists) from 59 games for Botafogo, his return of 14 such contributions in 32 Forest outings is respectable enough.

Nevertheless, Forest clearly need a better output in the Premier League, with the impact of Chris Wood's absence becoming clear across the course of the campaign.

From Jesus's perspective, however, he will be confident that he has admirers across Europe who will be impressed by his seven goals from 383 minutes of Europa League football.

If Forest can double their money and Jesus can move to a bigger club, everything points to a transfer being more likely than not.