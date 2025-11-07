Ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

A crucial relegation clash in the Premier League will take place at the City Ground, with Nottingham Forest set to welcome Leeds United to their home on Sunday.

Sean Dyche's hosts reside in 19th place with just six points, though they will consider themselves unfortunate to have not taken three points against Manchester United on November 1 having drawn 2-2.

Daniel Farke's visitors travel to the City Ground off the back of a 3-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on November 1, and they are in 16th place with 11 points.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 88

Nottingham Forest wins: 32

Draws: 26

Leeds United wins: 30

While Nottingham Forest boast a slight advantage in direct confrontations with Leeds United, winning 32 of their 88 meetings, the Whites could move within one win of their opponents should they claim three points on November 9, 2025.

The most recent competitive clash between the sides came in April 2023, with Forest suffering a 2-1 defeat away from home in the Premier League despite Orel Mangala having given them a 12th-minute lead.

To the Reds' credit, that was their only loss against Leeds in their past seven contests, a period in which they won three times.

Peter Lorimer is this fixture's leading goalscorer having netted on 13 occasions for the Whites, while former Forest duo Garath McCleary and Dexter Blackstock are joint second alongside former Leeds player Eddie Gray with five goals.

Sean Dyche's men have emerged triumphant in their past three clashes at the City Ground against Daniel Farke's side, losing just three games since the turn of the century on home turf.

The last four matches between the two at Elland Road have only resulted in one Leeds win, though they did avoid defeat in the other three fixtures.

Interestingly, Forest and Leeds have both scored exactly 120 goals against each other, though the latter have failed to find the back of the net in two of their three most recent encounters with the former.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 04, 2023: Leeds United 2-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Feb 05, 2023: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Feb 08, 2020: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leeds United (Championship)

Aug 10, 2019: Leeds United 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Jan 01, 2019: Nottingham Forest 4-2 Leeds United (Championship)

Oct 27, 2018: Leeds United 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Jan 01, 2018: Leeds United 0-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Aug 26, 2017: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Leeds United (Championship)

Jan 25, 2017: Leeds United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Aug 27, 2016: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Feb 06, 2016: Leeds United 0-1 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Dec 27, 2015: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Mar 14, 2015: Leeds United 0-0 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Dec 20, 2014: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Apr 21, 2014: Leeds United 0-2 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Dec 29, 2013: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Dec 26, 2012: Nottingham Forest 4-2 Leeds United (Championship)

Sep 22, 2012: Leeds United 2-1 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Mar 20, 2012: Leeds United 3-7 Nottingham Forest (Championship)

Nov 29, 2011: Nottingham Forest 0-4 Leeds United (Championship)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 04, 2023: Leeds United 2-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Feb 05, 2023: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 03, 1999: Leeds United 3-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Oct 17, 1998: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 19, 1997: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Oct 12, 1996: Leeds United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Apr 08, 1996: Leeds United 1-3 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Jan 31, 1996: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Mar 22, 1995: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 26, 1994: Leeds United 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

