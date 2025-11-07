Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Nottingham Forest could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash against Leeds United.

Nottingham Forest will have to contend with a number of injuries on Sunday, when they face Leeds United in the Premier League at the City Ground.

Manager Sean Dyche is likely to be without striker Chris Wood when his side take on Leeds, even though the head coach has indicated that there is a slim chance of an appearance.

Igor Jesus's place in the XI can be assumed given the fitness concerns around Wood, and he is set to be supported by number 10 Morgan Gibbs-White.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is almost certain to be sidelined due to a thigh issue, so perhaps Dan Ndoye and Nicolas Dominguez will be stationed in wide attacking roles.

There are no doubts about the inclusion of Elliot Anderson, but since Douglas Luiz will miss out, Ryan Yates could be selected to partner the Englishman.

Nicolo Savona and Neco Williams may start next to centre-backs Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic considering Ola Aina and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been ruled out, while Matz Sels will be fielded between the posts.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Jesus

