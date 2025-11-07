Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Leeds United could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United are likely to be without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday in their crucial Premier League clash.

Head coach Daniel Farke will hope to get back to winning ways on Sunday, but given he has revealed that Calvert-Lewin's potential inclusion will come down to a late fitness call, fans should not expect to see him in the starting lineup.

Forward Wilfried Gnonto has been passed fit, but perhaps he will be used as an impact substitute, while Daniel James, Lukas Nmecha and Noah Okafor could start in a front three.

Ethan Ampadu has performed well in the middle of the pitch despite his team's struggles, and he could be partnered by Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach.

There were concerns about the availability of centre-back Jayden Bogle, but he has overcome illness and is set to play in the heart of a back four.

Bogle is likely to be joined in defence by Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson, and the quartet may be fielded in front of shot-stopper Lucas Perri.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach; James, Nmecha, Okafor

