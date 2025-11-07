Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest face Leeds United at the City Ground in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fresh from their goalless Europa League draw in Austria, Nottingham Forest return to domestic duties as they prepare to welcome Leeds United to the City Ground.

Forest are in the midst of a three-match winless run under new boss Sean Dyche, while Daniel Farke's men will be looking to shake off a run of three defeats from four games.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to catch Sunday's Premier League encounter.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United kick off?

The Tricky Trees will kick off against the Whites at 2:00pm on Sunday, November 9 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United being played?

Nottingham Forest will welcome Leeds United to the iconic City Ground, which has a capacity of just over 30,000.

Forest are unbeaten in their last two home games, picking up a 2-0 win over FC Porto before playing out a 2-2 draw with Manchester United. Leeds, on the other hand, have lost their last three visits to the City Ground.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event channel for fans in the United Kingdom.

Streaming

Fans will also have the option to stream the game live on the Sky Sports+ and Sky Go apps. NOW UK is also a streaming partner, with fans having the option to watch on the platform if they have purchased the Sky Sports package.

Highlights

Key events will be shared on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while full match highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Who will win Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United?

Nottingham Forest had a midweek trip to Sturm Graz in the Europa League which ended in a goalless draw - the fourth time in six games that Forest have failed to score.

Dyche will be hoping to see a better attacking display from his team on Sunday as the Tricky Trees look to build on their thrilling draw with Manchester United last weekend.

With the club sitting 19th in the standings and four points from safety, they will be determined to make the most of home advantage and pick up three vital points.

Leeds, on the other hand, could also do with a confidence boosting victory after a disappointing 3-0 defeat away at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Farke's men dropped to 15th in the table following that result, while their away form continues to be a point of frustration.

Leeds have lost five of their six games away from Elland Road this season across all competition, which underlines a serious problem for the Whites as the season continues.



