Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal: Sean Dyche looking to end unwanted career streak in City Ground showdown

By Darren Plant | 17 Jan 2026 10:40

Sean Dyche will be hoping to end an unwanted career run when Nottingham Forest play Arsenal on Saturday evening.

Despite losing to Wrexham in the FA Cup third round last time out, Forest have recently strengthened their position in the Premier League table.

The 2-1 win at relegation rivals West Ham United has moved Forest seven points clear of the bottom three, easing the pressure ahead of a showdown with the top-flight leaders.

However, having lost five of his last six games as Forest boss, Dyche knows that more scrutiny could follow if he does not turn around his team's form.

Of all the clubs that he could have faced when facing such a scenario, Arsenal would be high up on the list of teams that Dyche would not want to play.

© Imago / News Images

What dismal stat does Dyche hold against Arsenal?

Saturday's game will represent the 20th time that Dyche has managed a club against Arsenal.

As well as only recording two victories during the previous 19 encounters, none of his sides have scored more more than once versus the Gunners.

Forest also go into this contest having lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games against the North Londoners, scoring just one goal in the two matches where they have avoided defeat.

Furthermore, Arsenal have kept clean sheets in their last three league fixtures against Forest, the longest run of league shutouts against this opponent in their history.

Meanwhile, Forest have lost six of their 10 City Ground fixtures in the Premier League during 2025-26, as well as conceding 17 goals.

© Imago / Action Plus

Could set pieces prove decisive in Forest, Arsenal game?

While Arsenal's strength from set pieces has been well-documented, Forest also have one of the worst records from a defensive standpoint.

At the same time that Arsenal have scored 14 times from set pieces, Forest have conceded from them on 13 occasions.