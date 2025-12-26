Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Sebastian Sternik | 26 Dec 2025 02:06

Manchester City will be looking to go top of the Premier League when they travel to the City Ground this Saturday afternoon for a tasty clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Citizens are in the midst of a seven match winning run, while the Tricky Trees will be hoping to boost their survival hopes by picking up a successive league victory over City for the first time in 30 years. Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. MANCHESTER CITY

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Willy Boly (AFCON), Ibrahim Sangare (AFCON), Ola Aina (thigh), Chris Wood (knee), Dan Ndoye (knock), Ryan Yates (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: John Victor; Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Savona; Douglas Luiz, Anderson; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Igor Jesus

MANCHESTER CITY

Out: Rayan Ait-Nouri (AFCON), Omar Marmoush (AFCON), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Jeremy Doku (leg), Rodri (hamstring), Oscar Bobb (hamstring)

Doubtful: John Stones (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; O’Reilly, Gvardiol, Dias, Nunes; Reijnders, Nico, Silva; Foden, Cherki; Haaland