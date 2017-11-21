O'Neill offered NI contract extension?

The Irish Football Association reportedly offer Michael O'Neill a new six-year contract which would make him the highest-paid manager in Northern Ireland's history.

Michael O'Neill has been offered a new six-year contract to remain as Northern Ireland manager until 2023, according to reports.

The 49-year-old, in charge of the Wee Country since 2011, led his nation to the knockout stages of Euro 2016.

However, Northern Ireland narrowly missed out on qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals after controversially losing 1-0 on aggregate to Switzerland in their playoff.

O'Neill has since been considering his future in the role that he has held for the last six years, with numerous parties believed to be interested in his services.

According to Sky Sports News, the Irish Football Association (IFA) have moved swiftly to offer O'Neill a new deal, which would make him the highest-paid manager in Northern Ireland's history.

In March 2016, O'Neill was handed an improved contract until 2020, believed to be worth in the region of £500,000 per year, after leading Northern Ireland to their first major tournament for 30 years.