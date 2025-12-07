Preview: Northampton Town vs Huddersfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 20:40 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 07:48

Sixfields Stadium will be the backdrop for what could be a key clash in the hunt for the League One playoffs, when Northampton Town welcome Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

The Cobblers are looking for their fifth win in six games, while the Terriers are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out.

Match preview

Kevin Nolan's Northampton were battling the threat of relegation for large parts of the 2024-25 campaign, but the club may have their sights set on the opposite end of the table this term.

Most recently in the third tier, the Cobblers ran out 3-0 winners against Plymouth Argyle, and after following that up with a 2-0 EFL Trophy victory over Wycombe Wanderers on December 2, they come into Tuesday's contest on the back of four wins from their last five.

However, it is important to stress that Nolan's side have been more mixed in League One, producing three wins and three defeats from their six outings prior to this match, though they are just five points short of the playoffs (and three points behind Huddersfield), even if the table reads 15th.

Hoping to gain ground on the top six in midweek, Northampton will draw confidence from their recent home record that features three victories from their last four home fixtures.

That being said, detractors would be quick to point out that the Cobblers have only triumphed in one of their past four league games at Sixfields, and it remains to be seen whether their cup feats can be replicated in the third tier.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Huddersfield looked nailed on for a crack at the playoffs at one point last season, but they ran out of steam, and Lee Grant will be aiming to take the team at least one step further this time around.

The Terriers are currently eighth in League One, where their tally of 26 points sees them just two shy of sixth-placed Bolton Wanderers and three behind fifth-placed Stockport County.

However, Grant's men were downed 3-2 by Cardiff City on Saturday and now head into Tuesday's showdown having failed to win any of their last three third-tier games.

To make matters worse, the visitors have lost five of their seven away matches prior to their midweek meeting with Northampton, winning twice.

In order to make this game a turning point for Huddersfield, the manager will be keen to focus on maintaining defensive solidity, considering that the Terriers have conceded eight goals in their last three League One clashes.

Northampton Town League One form:

W

L

L

W

L

W

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

W

W

Huddersfield Town League One form:

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Northampton are a little thinner than ideal up top without Sam Hoskins and Jack Vale, but Manchester United loanee Ethan Wheatley should be on hand to start in attack, supported by Tyrese Fornah and Kyle Edwards.

At the opposite end of the pitch, right-back Joe Wormleighton is set to miss out, and with centre-back Jordan Willis a doubt, a defensive trio of Conor McCarthy, Jordan Thorniley and Michael Forbes could line up to protect Ross Fitzsimons in goal.

In the centre of the park, Cameron McGeehan and Liam Shaw - who is working his way back from a knee injury - are both doubts, and Nolan could opt for Terry Taylor and Dean Campbell on Tuesday.

As for Huddersfield, they have an extensive injury list to contend with this week, and are particularly light in midfield given the injuries to Antony Evans, Herbie Kane, Marcus McGuane and Leicester City loanee Will Alves.

Marcus Harness and Ryan Ledson may start in their absence, with Dion Charles operating behind striker Bojan Radulovic ahead of the duo.

Elsewhere, the versatile, left-sided Mickel Miller is sidelined with an issue of his own and centre-back Jack Whatmough is out with a calf problem, while Aston Villa loanee striker Zepiqueno Redmond is dealing with a knee injury.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzimons; McCarthy, Thorniley, Forbes; Burroughs, Taylor, Campbell, Perkins; Edwards, Wheatley, Fornah

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Sorensen, Feeney, Balker, Roosken; Ledson, Harness; Wiles, Charles, Castledine; Radulovic

We say: Northampton Town 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Northampton's results have picked up in recent weeks, and they will be hoping to carry their strong form back into League One.

Huddersfield are closer to the playoffs than the Cobblers at the moment, but their travelling record has been poor, and they could fall to yet another away defeat on Tuesday.

