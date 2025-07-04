Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including the latest on Anthony Elanga's future at Nottingham Forest and an update on Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva.

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a fresh £55m offer for Nottingham Forest attacker Anthony Elanga.

The Magpies are determined to boost their forward options this summer and had been keen on Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, but the Cameroon international is expected to soon complete a move to Manchester United.

Newcastle are said to have failed with an opening offer of £50m for Elanga last week.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a fresh bid of £55m has been submitted, with Eddie Howe's side hopeful that it will be enough to get a deal done.

That said, Forest allegedly value the Sweden international at £60m and are unwilling to alter their stance.

The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals and registered 21 assists in 82 appearances for Forest since making the move to the club from Manchester United during the summer of 2023.

Silva 'set to leave Benfica' this summer

Meanwhile, according to A Bola, Antonio Silva is set to leave Benfica during this summer's transfer window.

The centre-back was once regarded as one of the best young talents in world football and had been linked with moves to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

However, his career has stalled of late, with the 21-year-old restricted to just 23 league appearances last season.

Al-Hilal are said to have made a €45m (£38.8m) offer for the Portugal international, but he has turned down the chance to make the move to the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career.

The report claims that he is still expected to leave Benfica, but he wants to remain in European football.

Juventus were linked with Silva in January, but it is unclear at this stage whether the Old Lady remain interested in a player who has featured on 140 occasions for Benfica over the last three seasons.

Atletico 'eyeing move for Laporte'

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are allegedly giving serious consideration to moving for Al-Nassr centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

The 31-year-old made a surprise move to the Saudi Pro League from Manchester City in August 2023, and he has represented his current side on 69 occasions in all competitions.

Laporte only has 12 months left to run on his contract, though, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future, with the defender believed to be keen to return to European football.

Athletic Bilbao continue to be linked with a move for their former player, but according to Cadena SER, Atletico are also keen.

The report claims that Diego Simeone's side view Laporte as an alternative to Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero, who is the capital outfit's leading target in that area of the field.

Laporte played on 161 occasions in Spain's top flight during his time with Athletic.