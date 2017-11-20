General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United

Newcastle United 'receive £300m takeover bid from PCP Partners'

Newcastle 'receive £300m takeover bid'
Amanda Staveley's PCP Partners reportedly table a £300m offer to buy Newcastle United.
Monday, November 20, 2017

PCP Partners have reportedly submitted a formal takeover offer of £300m to Newcastle United.

The firm, which has previously acted on behalf of Middle Eastern investors, is being fronted by businesswoman Amanda Staveley.

The Brit sparked takeover talk when she was spotted watching Newcastle take on Liverpool in a 1-1 draw at St James' Park on October 1.

Current club owner Mike Ashley has since confirmed his intention to sell the North-East outfit, of which he has been in control of since June 2007.

According to Sky News, Staveley's PCP firm value the club at £300m and have tabled that amount in a bid to buy Ashley's shares.

Reports had claimed that the Magpies wanted the sale to go through by Christmas.

Your Comments
