Premier League | Gameweek 11
Nov 9, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Brentford
vs.
NewcastleNewcastle United

Team News: Brentford vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Brentford and Newcastle United.

Still searching for their first Premier League away victory of the 2025-26 season, Newcastle United head south to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies eased past Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the Champions League in midweek, shortly after the Bees' 2-0 Premier League London derby loss to Crystal Palace, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


BRENTFORD vs. NEWCASTLE

BRENTFORD

Out: Benjamin Arthur (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Antoni Milambo (ACL)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

NEWCASTLE

Out: Will Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Tino Livramento (knee), Yoane Wissa (knee)

Doubtful: Anthony Gordon (hip)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

Written by
Ben Knapton
