Still searching for their first Premier League away victory of the 2025-26 season, Newcastle United head south to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Magpies eased past Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the Champions League in midweek, shortly after the Bees' 2-0 Premier League London derby loss to Crystal Palace, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
BRENTFORD vs. NEWCASTLE
BRENTFORD
Out: Benjamin Arthur (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Antoni Milambo (ACL)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago
NEWCASTLE
Out: Will Osula (ankle), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Tino Livramento (knee), Yoane Wissa (knee)
Doubtful: Anthony Gordon (hip)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes
