Liverpool vs. Newcastle: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jan 2026 12:07 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 12:08

Fresh from differing nights in the Champions League, Liverpool and Newcastle United pit their wits against one another at Anfield on Saturday night, in gameweek 24 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The Reds ended the UCL league phase with the third-best record thanks to their 6-0 drubbing of Qarabag on Wednesday night, which saw Arne Slot's side qualify for the last 16 of the competition without the need for a playoff.

However, Liverpool are still searching for their first top-flight win of 2026, having drawn four and lost one of their last five Premier League matches, most recently suffering a devastating 3-2 reverse to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have a Champions League playoff to look ahead to following a 1-1 draw with holders Paris Saint-Germain, a stark improvement on their dismal 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa, which left them three places and three points below Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Ahead of Saturday's 8pm kickoff, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Liverpool and Newcastle.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 191

Newcastle wins: 51

Draws: 45

Liverpool wins: 95

The inaugural meeting between Newcastle United and Liverpool proved to be a precursor for the future, as the Reds ran out 5-1 winners in that Division Two clash in 1893 and have prevailed in 95 of the 191 clashes between the two sides.

Liverpool's 95th and most recent victory in this Northern scrap was a 3-2 triumph that will go down in history for the transfer-related drama surrounding the clash, as well as the Premier League debut winner scored by 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha in the 100th minute.

In contrast, the Magpies have come up trumps on 51 occasions, although one of those represented their most momentous success of the 21st century so far, a 2-1 win in the 2024-25 EFL Cup final as they ended an excruciating 70-year drought without a major trophy.

Another 45 other battles have ended all square, including an engrossing 3-3 Premier League stalemate in December 2024, as Fabian Schar levelled for Eddie Howe's team in the dying embers.

Before that six-goal spectacular, Liverpool had triumphed in six straight matches against their Northern counterparts, including a 2-1 away triumph and 4-2 home win during Jurgen Klopp's farewell season in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Reds also did the double over Newcastle in the 2022-23 and 2021-22 campaigns, winning both matches at St James' Park without conceding, but the Magpies did manage to take a point off Liverpool at Anfield in the COVID-19 era of April 2021.

On that day, Joe Willock saved Newcastle's bacon with a 95th-minute equaliser at Anfield - that 1-1 draw was the third of seven successive Premier League games that the on-loan Arsenal midfielder scored in that season - and the Magpies also held out for a goalless stalemate at St James' Park in December 2020.

However, the 2024-25 EFL Cup winners have not managed to come up trumps in any of their last 18 Premier League home matches against Liverpool since a 2-0 victory in December 2015, when a Martin Skrtel own goal and late strike from future Reds man Georginio Wijnaldum did the damage.

Newcastle have to go even further back to November 1995 for their last win at Anfield - a 1-0 EFL Cup success - and their most recent Premier League triumph on Liverpool's turf came under Kevin Keegan in April 1994.

Among the documented individual scorers in this fixture, Michael Owen is by far and away the most prolific; the former Newcastle and Liverpool striker netted 14 goals in matches between his two old clubs.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 25, 2025: Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 16, 2025: Liverpool 1-2 Newcastle (EFL Cup Final)

Feb 26, 2025: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2024: Newcastle 3-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2024: Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2023: Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 18, 2023: Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2022: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2022: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2021: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 24, 2021: Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2020: Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jul 26, 2020: Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2019: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

May 04, 2019: Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2018: Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Mar 03, 2018: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2017: Newcastle 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2016: Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 06, 2015: Newcastle 2-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 25, 2025: Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2025: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2024: Newcastle 3-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2024: Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2023: Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 18, 2023: Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2022: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2022: Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2021: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 24, 2021: Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)