Newcastle United vs. Leeds United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Sebastian Sternik | 04 Jan 2026 19:07 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 20:06

Newcastle United will be eyeing up their third straight Premier League victory when they welcome Leeds United to St James' Park this Wednesday night.

The Magpies dragged themselves up into the top half of the table thanks to wins over Burnley and Crystal Palace, leaving Eddie Howe's men just four points adrift of the top four.

Leeds, on the other hand, are in the midst of a seven-match unbeaten run in the competition, though just two of those matches have ended in victories for the Whites.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch this tasty Premier League encounter.

What time does Newcastle vs. Leeds United kick off?

The game will get start at 8.15pm on Wednesday evening.

Where is Newcastle vs. Leeds United being played?

The fixture will take place at St James' Park, which has a bumper capacity of just over 52,000.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last four visits to the ground across all competitions, picking up three draws and a 2-1 victory back in January 2021. Newcastle's last home victory over Leeds in the Premier League took place all the way back in 2004.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Leeds United in the UK

TV channels

There are several games taking place on Wednesday night, meaning Newcastle vs. Leeds will be available to Sky customers on the Sky Sports Cricket channel.

Streaming

There are other options to enjoy the action. Sky subscribers can watch the encounter via the Sky Sports app and Sky Go. Non-Sky customers, on the other hand, can purchase a NOW TV pass.

Highlights

Highlights will be made available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel shortly after the full time whistle, while the Sky Sports App will also have highlights of the game.

Fans also have a third option. Match of the Day will have highlights and analysis of the match. The programme starts at 10.40pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Newcastle and Leeds United?

From the transfer saga with Alexander Isak to a lack of consistency in their results, it is fair to say that Newcastle have done it tough this season.

However, things are beginning to look up for the Magpies, who are now within touching distance of the top four following a run of successive league victories.

Howe and his men will now be looking for their first home league win over Leeds since 2004 as they attempt to strengthen their position in the congested battle for European places.

Leeds, meanwhile, have enjoyed a tremendous turnaround in recent weeks and are currently enjoying a seven-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke has seen his side go eight points clear of the bottom three, though there is still a lot more work to do before securing top flight football for another season.

The Whites will be determined to turn their recent run of draws into victories as they hunt their sixth league success of the campaign.