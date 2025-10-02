Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, including TV and streaming options.

On the back of contrasting European results, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend.

The Magpies got up and running in the Champions League in midweek with a 4-0 thrashing of Union SG, while Ange Postecoglou remains winless in the Forest dugout after Thursday's disheartening 3-2 Europa League defeat to FC Midtjylland.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune into the game.

What time does Newcastle vs. Forest kick off?

Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest will kick off at 2pm on Sunday, October 5.

The match is one of four Premier League games taking place at that time, as Everton vs. Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa vs. Burnley are all 2pm kickoffs too.

Where is Newcastle vs. Forest being played?

Newcastle's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest is being held at the Magpies' St James' Park home, where the Tricky Trees do not have the fondest memories.

Forest came out on the wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline in this exact fixture last season and have been beaten in eight of their last nine league games at St James' Park, conceding 24 goals in the process.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Forest in the UK

TV channels

Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest will be available to view on Sky Sports Main Event, as part of the broadcaster's commitment to show every Sunday 2pm Premier League game this season.

Sky Sports Main Event can be found on channel 401 for Sky customers, 511 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for those on EE TB/BT.

Online streaming

The Sky Sports website and app will show live streaming of the game for Sky Sports subscribers, but those without a Sky TV package can instead access the game via NOW TV.

A day pass costs £14.99, while a monthly membership is priced at £34.99, allowing fans to access the game on phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

The Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel will upload highlights of the match shortly after full time, as should both clubs' respective channels.

Additionally, fans can catch the best of the action on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Newcastle and Nottingham Forest?

After the agony of losing late on against Arsenal last weekend, Newcastle have some domestic wrongs to right as they endeavour to avoid going three games without a win in the Premier League.

However, summer signing Nick Woltemade has been a bright spark in recent weeks, and the German could now become just the third Newcastle player to score in each of their first three home appearances in the Premier League after Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand.

While Newcastle have not pulled up trees in the Premier League of late, Postecoglou is yet to even lead the Tricky Trees to a win since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, failing to claim a triumph in any of his first six games in charge of Nottingham Forest.

The Australian was forced to listen to sack chants from his own fans in the Europa League loss to Midtjylland, where his players' set-piece weaknesses were exposed to the maximum, and the City Ground atmosphere could turn even more toxic if Forest fail to at least put up a good fight at St James' Park.

