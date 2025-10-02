Ange Postecoglou faces sack chants from his own supporters as Nottingham Forest fall to a miserable 3-2 loss to FC Midtjylland in the Europa League league phase at the City Ground.

Ending a 29-year streak without a major European game on their home turf, the Tricky Trees departed to a cacophony of boos at half time, as their Danish foes exposed their set-piece vulnerabilities and then some.

Ousmane Diao and Mads Bech Sorensen both struck from dead-ball situations either side of a Dan Ndoye leveller, which came just 40 seconds before Bech Sorensen restored Midtjylland's lead from a corner.

Attack vs. defence was largely the theme of the second half, where Postecoglou's crop tried in vain to restore parity a second time and saw two Chris Wood strikes disallowed for offside.

The Australian's own fans started to turn on him after Valdemar Byskov put Midtjylland two goals to the good again, and even though Wood reduced the deficit with a last-gasp penalty, there would be no fabulous fightback for Forest.

Collecting just one point from six on offer in the Europa League so far, Forest find themselves outside of the knockout qualification berths in 25th spot, while Midtjylland are sitting pretty in second, only behind Dinamo Zagreb on goal difference after making it two for two.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Six games, no wins and 13 goals conceded - things can surely only get better for Postecoglou. But the thing is, they are not getting better.

It was not for the want of trying for the Premier League side, who went on the warpath for the entirety of the second half and registered 22 shots in total, but the lack of a ruthless edge was one of the flaws that stuck out like a sore thumb.

Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur were renowned for being soft from set-pieces, and yet again the Australian's players were undone by the dead ball, as Midtjylland generated almost two Expected Goals (xG) from corners or free kicks alone in the first half.

A penny for Evangelos Marinakis's thoughts as well - the present owner pulled the trigger on a popular Nuno Espirito Santo amid a personal rift between the Portuguese and Edu - and one wonders how much of the fans' frustrations were also directed at him.

However, Midtjylland were no pushovers before rocking up to the City Ground, as the Danish outfit have now won a sensational seven straight games in Europe, extending an all-time club record.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. MIDTJYLLAND HIGHLIGHTS

Ousmane Diao goal vs. Nottingham Forest (18th min, Nottingham Forest 0-1 Midtjylland)



Nottingham Forest undone by a set-piece once again ? The ball is allowed to in the area and Ousmane Diao is at the back post to head it in ⚽ ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/3CxF4HQWtE

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 2, 2025

Death, taxes, and a Postecoglou team conceding from set-pieces.

Bech Sorensen heads on a fizzing free kick to the back post, where Diao escapes the attention of a daydreaming Murillo and cannot miss from a yard out!

Dan Ndoye goal vs. Midtjylland (22nd min, Nottingham Forest 1-1 Midtjylland)



Sels ➡️ Gibbs-White ➡️ Dan Ndoye Dan Ndoye finishes off a direct move for Nottingham Forest’s first home goal in Europe for 30 years ⚽ ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/iz1KVmee9O

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 2, 2025

What a move, what a response!

Forest draw themselves level just four minutes after falling behind, as Matz Sels pings a beautiful pass forward into the path of Morgan Gibbs-White down the right.

The playmaker quickly looks up, plays an exquisite ball across the box for Ndoye, and the winger manages to sweep a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Mads Bech Sorensen goal vs. Nottingham Forest (24th min, Nottingham Forest 1-2 Midtjylland)



Nottingham Forest’s celebrations didn’t last long… 40 seconds after equalising, they’re behind again from a set-piece ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/JhTgxPNJR7

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 2, 2025

You are always at your most vulnerable after you have just scored... especially if you cannot defend dead-ball situations.

Forest's frailties are exposed once again barely a minute after Ndoye's strike, as Philip Billing flicks on a corner on into the corridor of uncertainty, and Sorensen reacts quickest among the chaos to fire home!

Valdemar Byskov goal vs. Nottingham Forest (88th min, Nottingham Forest 1-3 Midtjylland)



Hands on head for Ange Postecoglou ? A ruthless counter-attack ends with Valdemar Andreasen scoring a third for Midtjylland ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/BABzxdceoV

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 2, 2025

And the Forest fans break out into song... specifically 'You're getting sacked in the morning' to their own head coach!

The hosts' pleas for a foul fall on deaf ears, and Dario Osorio leads a three-on-one counter-attack, eventually picking the right pass to Byskov who calmly slots home with Sels in no man's land.

90+2 min: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Midtjylland (Chris Wood)

They could not, could they?

Forest are deservedly awarded a spot kick for a kick on Elliot Anderson, and Wood calmly sends the goalkeeper the wrong way to reduce the deficit to one in added time!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MADS BECH SORENSEN

Leading from both the back and the front at the City Ground, Midtjylland skipper Bech Sorensen capitalised on Forest's atrocious set-piece defending in the first half, banking a rare goal and assist in the same game.

The visiting skipper also found a teammate with four of his six long-ball attempts and put in one tackle, one interception and one block as the Scandinavians claimed a historic result.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. MIDTJYLLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Nottingham Forest 62%-38% Midtjylland

Shots: Nottingham Forest 22-8 Midtjylland

Shots on target: Nottingham Forest 9-5 Midtjylland

Corners: Nottingham Forest 10-8 Midtjylland

Fouls: Nottingham Forest 14-15 Midtjylland

BEST STATS



1.98 - All seven of FC Midtjylland's shots in the first half against Nottingham Forest were from set pieces - their 1.98 xG from set plays is the most by any side in a UEFA Europa League match (first + second half) in any of the last five seasons. Weapon. pic.twitter.com/QKaCvYOP8z

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2025



Elliot Anderson vs Midtjylland: ◉ Most touches (99) ◉ Most passes in final 1/3 (33) ◉ Most fouls won (8) ◉ Most chances created (6) ◉ =Most duels won (13) ◉ =Most take-ons completed (3) Bright spark on a bad night. pic.twitter.com/Srmp6uJBUP

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) October 2, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

On matchday three of the Europa League, Forest face a high-profile City Ground clash with Porto on October 23, while Midtjylland meet Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

More immediately, the Tricky Trees travel to Newcastle United for Sunday's Premier League affair - suddenly a huge, huge game for Postecoglou - while the Danish side are away to Copenhagen in the Superliga.

