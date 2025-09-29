[monks data]
Champions League | League Stage
Oct 1, 2025 at 5.45pm UK
 
Newcastle logo

Union SGUnion SG
vs.
NewcastleNewcastle United

Union SG vs. Newcastle United: Predicted XI for the Magpies in Champions League contest

Football Editor
Will Howe make changes? How Newcastle could line up against Union SG
© Imago
Sports Mole looks at how Newcastle United could line up in their Champions League clash with Union SG on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is expected to make two changes to his starting side for Wednesday's Champions League league phase contest against Union SG.

There will have to be at least one change to the side that started the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, as Tino Livramento suffered a knee injury in the latter stages of the clash with the Gunners.

Newcastle are fearful that the England international could be set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines, and his spot in the side is now likely to be taken by Kieran Trippier.

Lewis Hall and Fabian Schar are both still doubts, so Dan Burn should continue at left-back, while the midfield will be unchanged, with Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes set to start.

There could be an alteration in the final third of the field, though, with Anthony Elanga likely to be preferred to Jacob Murphy when it comes to the role down the right.

Anthony Gordon scored Newcastle's first goal of the 2025-26 Champions League in the defeat to Barcelona, and he will again feature down the left.

Meanwhile, there should once again be a spot through the middle for summer signing Nick Woltemade, who has struck twice in five appearances for the club since his arrival.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Written by
Matt Law
