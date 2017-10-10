Team News: Two changes for Netherlands against Sweden

Netherlands boss Dick Advocaat has made two changes from the team which beat Belarus ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Sweden.
Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Davy Propper and Watford full-back Daryl Janmaat are replaced by Bournemouth youngster Nathan Ake and Lyon right-back Kenny Tete in the starting XI.
Holland must win by seven clear goals against their opponents at the Amsterdam ArenA to be in with a chance of progressing to Russia.
Sweden, meanwhile, are unchanged from their 8-0 hammering of Luxembourg on Saturday, which all but confirmed their place in the playoffs.
Janne Andersson's charges could yet qualify from Group A as winners should they better France's result from their game against Belarus.
Netherlands: Cillessen, Tete, Van Dijk, Rekik, Ake, Vilhena, Blind, Robben, Wijnaldum, Babel, Janssen
Sweden: Olsen, Lustig, Granqvist, LindelOf, Augustinsson; Claesson, Larsson, Johansson, Forsberg, Toivonen, Berg
