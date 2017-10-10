World Cup
Oct 10, 2017
Netherlands
2-0
Sweden
Robben (16' pen., 40')
Blind (44')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Lustig (55')

Team News: Two changes for Netherlands against Sweden
Netherlands manager Dick Advocaat makes two changes from the team which beat Belarus at the weekend ahead of Tuesday's World Cup Group A qualifier against Sweden.
Netherlands boss Dick Advocaat has made two changes from the team which beat Belarus ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Sweden.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Davy Propper and Watford full-back Daryl Janmaat are replaced by Bournemouth youngster Nathan Ake and Lyon right-back Kenny Tete in the starting XI.

Holland must win by seven clear goals against their opponents at the Amsterdam ArenA to be in with a chance of progressing to Russia.

Sweden, meanwhile, are unchanged from their 8-0 hammering of Luxembourg on Saturday, which all but confirmed their place in the playoffs.

Janne Andersson's charges could yet qualify from Group A as winners should they better France's result from their game against Belarus.

Netherlands: Cillessen, Tete, Van Dijk, Rekik, Ake, Vilhena, Blind, Robben, Wijnaldum, Babel, Janssen

Sweden: Olsen, Lustig, Granqvist, LindelOf, Augustinsson; Claesson, Larsson, Johansson, Forsberg, Toivonen, Berg

Follow all the action from the Amsterdam ArenA with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

Victor Lindelof in action during the Champions League game between Manchester United and Basel on September 12, 2017
