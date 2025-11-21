Arsenal are reportedly considering a January move for Napoli man Scott McTominay, with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Everton also keen.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Napoli star Scott McTominay during the 2026 January transfer window.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and recently helped Scotland secure spot at the World Cup for the first time since 1996.

Just minutes into a winner-takes-all clash against Denmark at Hampden Park on Tuesday night, McTominay produced an excellent overhead kick to put his side ahead.

The Tartan Army went on to beat the Danes 4-2 on the night, with a long-range strike from Kenny McLean securing three points late on.

Looking forward to their first World Cup appearance in the 21st century, Scotland will find out their group stage opponents on December 5.

Arsenal sounding out McTominay move?

According to TEAMtalk, a Premier League homecoming could be on the cards for Napoli hero McTominay at the beginning of 2026.

The report claims that top-flight leaders Arsenal are 'sounding out' a potential swoop for the 28-year-old midfielder in the near future.

As well as Mikel Arteta's side, it is understood that former club Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on McTominay.

Absolutely key to the plans in Naples, it is believed that Napoli would quickly snub any offers below £70m for the top-class operator.

Since securing a £25m switch from the Theatre of Dreams to Italy in the summer of 2024, McTominay has netted 17 goals in 50 appearances.

Transformation of McTominay

During his seven-year spell in the first team at Old Trafford, McTominay was predominantly used as a deep-lying midfield enforcer for Man United.

However, the Scotsman has the attacking quality to impact games even further up the pitch, as shown by his heroics for Napoli over the past 18 months.

McTominay helped the Italian giants to the Scudetto last season, picking up Serie A's Player of the Season award in the enjoyable process.