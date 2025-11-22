Kobbie Mainoo's contract talks with Manchester United have allegedly been placed on hold, with the 20-year-old's future in severe doubt.

The 20-year-old has made 80 appearances for Man United, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in the process, but there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future.

Mainoo has struggled during the 2025-26 campaign, failing to start a single Premier League match, with his seven outings in England's top flight this term coming off the bench.

The Englishman asked to leave the Red Devils on loan in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, but the club turned down his request.

Mainoo's future is again the subject of speculation ahead of the January market, with the youngster needing regular football in the second half of the season to stand a chance of securing a spot in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, as he is currently not in the plans of Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel.

Mainoo's Man United contract talks 'placed on hold'

Napoli are said to be keen to sign Mainoo on loan in the winter market, but Man United are reportedly not prepared to let him leave in the middle of the 2025-26 campaign.

Mainoo's contract at Old Trafford is due to run until June 2027, with the option of a further year, but he is one of the lowest earners in the first-team squad, picking up in the region of £25,000 a week.

Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton and Tyrell Malacia are on more money at Man United, according to Spotrac, while Mainoo is said to be on the same wages as Diego Leon, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson.

According to Football Insider, a fresh round of contract talks with Mainoo have stalled due to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Does Mainoo have a long-term future at Man United?

Mainoo's situation at Man United is incredibly complex.

The midfielder has struggled to kick on following a very promising start to his Old Trafford career, but Man United would send out completely the wrong message if they were to sell the academy product.

Mainoo is capable of becoming one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and he needs to be given the opportunity to play his way out of a difficult period.

A loan move in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign could potentially allow Mainoo to regain his form, but the Red Devils should not be entertaining a permanent departure for the Englishman.